Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) versus American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Financial Comparison

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hippo and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 0 0 0 N/A American Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.15%. Given American Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A American Financial Group 29.48% 14.12% 1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hippo and American Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.44 $732.00 million $8.44 15.92

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Hippo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

