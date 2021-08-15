Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Down 56.1% in July

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the July 15th total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 335,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 126.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Histogen during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Histogen during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Histogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Histogen by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

