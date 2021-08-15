HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 209.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of HNI worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 47.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $18,693,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 121.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 172,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of HNI opened at $39.35 on Friday. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.