Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

HMLP opened at $4.69 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $156.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.