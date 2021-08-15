Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Holcim in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HCMLY stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.21. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

