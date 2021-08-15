Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08. Hologic has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

