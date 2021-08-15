Homeros Price Reaches $0.0437 on Top Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.00861705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00105390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.