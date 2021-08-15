Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,125 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Honda Motor worth $242,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,311 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,911 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.30. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $97.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.73%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

