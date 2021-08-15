Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $122,835.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00134950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00155447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.63 or 1.00342074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.93 or 0.00881616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.61 or 0.06955560 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

