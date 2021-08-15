Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.9% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

