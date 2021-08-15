Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Hits $9.82 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and $1.59 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hord has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00135382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,162.18 or 1.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00873932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.18 or 0.06914339 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,237,075 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

