Horizon Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $7.19 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 3% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $321,327.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00132051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00153982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,936.97 or 0.99838619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00877705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.79 or 0.07078244 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

