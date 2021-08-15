Howdoo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $346,654.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and $346,654.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 469,628,632 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

