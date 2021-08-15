Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,807 shares of company stock worth $291,453. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Hudson Global worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,086. The company has a market cap of $47.88 million, a PE ratio of -161.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

