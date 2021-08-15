Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the July 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of HGTXU opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

