HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $39.49 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00865914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00108434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044447 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

