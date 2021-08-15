Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.17 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $46,767.02 or 1.00356619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $9.17 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00131092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00155364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,565.18 or 0.99923496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.67 or 0.00876962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.59 or 0.06960380 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

