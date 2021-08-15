Huobi Token (HT) Trading Up 7% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $218.77 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $13.14 or 0.00028546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.21 or 0.00869219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00104619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,513,846 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

