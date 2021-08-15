Huobi Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $243.05 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $13.59 or 0.00028496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.47 or 0.00871096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00108238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044477 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,513,846 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

