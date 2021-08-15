Hxro (HXRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $616,529.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $110.99 million and $616,529.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00056767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00858045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00104225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Hxro Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

