HYCON Market Cap Tops $745,813.44 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $745,813.44 and $319,919.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058743 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

