Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $664,982.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Hydra has a market cap of $70.23 million and approximately $664,982.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.20 or 0.00038138 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00136310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00153980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,671.31 or 0.99895170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00874396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.62 or 0.06826332 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,515,570 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

