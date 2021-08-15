Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Hydra has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $70.76 million and $984,576.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $18.34 or 0.00039784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00155386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,921.51 or 0.99623045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.55 or 0.00877644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,507,781 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

