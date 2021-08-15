Hyper Finance Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $901,990.73 and approximately $43,690.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00137975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00154779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.86 or 0.99932685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.02 or 0.00875765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.23 or 0.06901244 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

