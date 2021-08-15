Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Hypera stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91. Hypera has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.76.
About Hypera
