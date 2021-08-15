HyperQuant (HQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,784.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $19,588.42 and approximately $2,784.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00868643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00107782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00044317 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars.

