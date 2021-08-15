HyperQuant Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $18,834.96 and $2,233.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00866309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.