I/O Coin Trading Up 5.9% This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $1,741.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,046,746 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

