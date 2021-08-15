Ï„Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $6,089.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $7,347.86 or 0.15963310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00130189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,012.81 or 0.99963341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00877507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.68 or 0.07079529 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

