ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00140928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00156006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,611.67 or 0.99948065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.00875093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.09 or 0.06896170 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.