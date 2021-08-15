Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,538.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $2,538.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00138810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00154150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.49 or 0.99881600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00875020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.89 or 0.06965492 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

