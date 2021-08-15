Ideaology (IDEA) Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $340,801.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00056767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00858045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00104225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,791,431 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.