IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.10 million, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.67. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after buying an additional 1,195,493 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

