IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,852 shares of company stock worth $39,767,124. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $672.10. 215,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.45. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

