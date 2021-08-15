IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $672.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.45. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,852 shares of company stock worth $39,767,124 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

