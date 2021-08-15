iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Tops $322.83 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for $4.03 or 0.00008699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $322.83 million and approximately $20.10 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00860536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00108246 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.