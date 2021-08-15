IG Gold Reaches Market Cap of $8.40 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $25,940.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

