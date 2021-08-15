IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IGGHY opened at $12.47 on Friday. IG Group has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

