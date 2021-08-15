IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

