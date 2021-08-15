IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $831,176.19 and approximately $38,191.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00867946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043780 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

