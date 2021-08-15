IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Update

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of IKNX stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. IKONICS has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 million, a PE ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IKONICS stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of IKONICS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

