Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.01. 554,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,116. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.