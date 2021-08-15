Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $517.32. 398,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.