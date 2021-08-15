Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 81.8% in July

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 200.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILKAF remained flat at $$6.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 920. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

