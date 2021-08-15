ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $284,437.95 and $112,953.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,407,766 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

