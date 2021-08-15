IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.13% of IMAX worth $52,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMAX stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $867.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

