imbrex Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $62,930.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00875362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00109557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044482 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

