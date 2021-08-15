ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ICCC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a PE ratio of -180.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect that ImmuCell will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmuCell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

