ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ICCC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a PE ratio of -180.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect that ImmuCell will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmuCell Company Profile
ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.
