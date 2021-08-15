Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Immunovant by 44.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 1,132.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMVT opened at $7.88 on Friday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $906.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.