indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report $11.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $44.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.26 million to $44.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $90.53 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million.

INDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,825,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,182,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDI stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 0.16.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

